Larson, Susan R.

RANDOLPH - Susan R. Larson, 66, of Randolph passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Memorial services to celebrate Sue’s life are being planned for July and will take place in both Randolph and Mondovi, Wis.

Sue had been a waitress and bartender for many years. She and Jim proudly owned and operated the Otters Inn in Randolph for over 20 years.

Sue leaves behind the love of her life for 35 years James “Jim” Otterson of Randolph; two daughters, Bobbi Sue Larson of Missouri and Nicole “Nicci” Anderson of Madison; step sons; her mother, sister, two brothers, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of St. Mary’s Hospital for their endless support and care.

The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To view the complete obituary and to leave online condolences please see www.koepsellfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.