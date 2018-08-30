DEFOREST / MCFARLAND—Steven Michael “Steve” Larson, age 53, of DeForest, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. He was born on Sept. 8, 1964, in Madison, the son of Ronald and Joann (Koerner) Larson. Steve graduated from McFarland High School, Class of 1982. He married Judy Sanftleben on June 17, 1995.
Steve was an avid sports fan of the Brewers, Badgers and Packers, as well as an avid golfer. He loved his cat, and spending time with his family and friends, and especially enjoyed time at the family cabin on Fish Lake. Steve had a great sense of humor, with a mischievous side and was quite the prankster. He was so proud of his daughter, Katie and loved watching her in high school poms and dance, and was excited for her to start her second year of college. He was a wonderful father, a loving husband and son, and a great brother. He will be dearly missed.
Steve is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Katie; his parents; brother, Jeff (Angie) Larson; mother-in-law, Joan Sanftleben; sister-in-law, Amy (Greg) Manzetti; nieces, Emma Larson, Christi Larson and Isabel and Lucy Manzetti; nephews, Matt and Brad Buhler; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Randy; sister-in-law, Lauren Larson; father-in-law, Cletus Sanftleben; and sister-in-law, Jenny Buhler.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, and from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
