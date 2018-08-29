Try 1 month for 99¢

DEFOREST / MCFARLAND—Steven M. “Steve” Larson, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, and from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A full obituary will be published in Friday’s edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

