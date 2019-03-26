BLANCHARDVILLE / DODGEVILLE - Shirley Kay Larson passed away on March 23, 2019, after a short illness surrounded by her family. She was born May 23, 1938, in Dodgeville to Raymond and Hilda Severson; growing up on a farm northwest of town and graduating from Dodgeville High School in 1956. On Oct. 17, 1959, she married John Larson of Blanchardville, at Grace Lutheran Church in Dodgeville. They rented several farms in the Blanchardville area before buying the farm in 1967, that would be their home for the next 40 years. In 2006, they sold the farm and moved to Barneveld; and in 2017, moved to Stonefield Senior Apartments in Dodgeville.
Shirley was a hard working farm wife and mother who handled hard times with strength, resilience, and without complaint. She loved the return of the songbirds, especially bluebirds, and flowers in the Spring, a day trip anywhere in the beautiful hills of southwest Wisconsin, and her most cherished days were anytime her family could get together. Her greatest joy was her two grandchildren, Michael and Morgan, and any opportunity to see them was the highlight of her day.
Shirley is survived by her husband, John of Dodgeville; and sons, Randy (Karla) of Blanchardville and Scott (Brenda); and grandchildren, Michael and Morgan of Barneveld. She is also survived by her sister, Judy (Don) Dobson of Mineral Point. She was preceded in death by an infant son, David; her sister, Carol and brother-in-law, Jackie.
A funeral will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at NEW HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH in Blanchardville. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the funeral at 12 noon; and lunch following at the church. The Saether Funeral Home in Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralhome.com.