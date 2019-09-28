MEQUON - Richard A. Larson, 89, of Mequon, formerly of Madison and West Bend, passed away Sept. 23, 2019.
Dick is survived by his wife, Gail (nee Anderson) Larson; three children, Sue Stark of Madison, Rick (Sherri) Larson of Slinger, and Stephanie (Patrick) Howell of Milwaukee; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Military honors and Burial will be Fri., Oct. 4, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Washington County Memorial Park (3358 Paradise Dr., West Bend). Following the burial on Fri., A Celebration of Life will be 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend). Memorials to Lawlis Family Hospice appreciated.
