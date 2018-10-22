NORTH FREEDOM—Nancy R. Larson, 73, of North Freedom, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. Nancy was born on June 16, 1945, in Boscobel, the daughter of Herbert and Mary (Broadbent) Zinck.
She was a 1963 graduate of Boscobel High School and on Jan. 5, 1963, she married Herbert A. Larson at Boscobel United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2013, after 50 years of marriage. From this union, they were blessed with two children, Jim Andy and Debbie.
Nancy and Herb began farming in Hickory Grove Township in the 1970s. During this time, Nancy went back to school and received an associates degree as a paralegal in 1980. They left the farm and moved to Baraboo, where she worked for an attorney in Reedsburg as a paralegal. From there she settled in North Freedom, where Nancy was hired as the Clerk-Treasurer for the Village of North Freedom until her retirement in 2013.
Nancy was very active in several organizations and clubs some of which include the local homemakers group, various card clubs, bowling teams, Baraboo Elks Lodge No. 688, and the Irish Tabernacle choir. In addition, she was a member of the Boscobel United Methodist Church and attended the North Freedom United Methodist Church. In her free time she loved to sew, cook, do crossword puzzles and spend time with her family and friends.
Nancy is survived by her two children, Jim Andy (Rhonda) Larson of Baraboo and Debbie (Mark) Ashmore of Boscobel; four grandchildren, Vicki (Kyle) Sander, Lacey Dickman (Kyle Booher), Sarah (Jesse) Ashmore-Oler, all of Boscobel, and Maggie (Patrick) Parker of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 13 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Larry (Sherrie), Gary, Jim and Steve Zinck; sister, Betty Harwood; two sisters-in-law, Betty Zajicek and Darlene Larson; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Harley Zajicek and Arlis Larson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at the BMZ CHURCH-BOSCOBEL, 104 Buchanan St., Boscobel, with Pastor Mary Ann Floerke officiating. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES, 520 East St., Baraboo, with an Elks Memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Additional visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at the BMZ CHURCH-BOSCOBEL and on Sunday at the church from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in Homer Cemetery in Hickory Grove Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family, which will be distributed to various organizations. Baldwin Funeral Services of Baraboo is assisting the family with arrangements.
Baldwin Funeral Services
520 East St., Baraboo, Wis.
(608) 356-4656