MADISON / MAINVILLE, Ohio - Marilyn E. Larson, age 84, passed from earthly bounds on Dec. 13, 2018. Her passing was the cause of several long term illnesses. Marilyn was born Oct. 16, 1934, in Madison. She graduated in 1952, from East High School in Madison. Marilyn was a Girl Scout, participated in band, Latin club, girls club, and choir. She married Wayne, her high school sweetheart, on June 12, 1953, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison.
Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, (great) grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. She, with Wayne, adopted three children and gave them a loving home and family. Marilyn den-mothered a Cub Scout Pack, led 4-H activities in Marshall, sang in choir and taught Sunday school. She was an Avon Lady, also employed by Farmers Mutual, the State of Wisconsin as typist and clerk, Wisconsin Cheeseman, Swiss Colony as lead edit, also Kresge's department store while still in high school.
She enjoyed hobbies which included gardening, sewing, knitting and other crafts; reading, crossword puzzles and travelling through the country with Wayne. Marilyn had great memories of her time as a hobby farmer with Wayne and their children where they grew crops, gardened, tended to and showed horses, raised livestock, exhibited at the Dane County Fair, shoveled snow, hosted family gatherings, and she made the best meat loaf ever.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Timothy Larson of Portland, Ore., Tamara Gassen (Kevin Miller) of Freeport, Ill. and Traci (Robert) Scheuermann of Mainville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Dana (Dave) Schaeffer, Nathan (Kris) Gassen, Robert (Chelsea) Scheuermann, and Amber (James) Scheuermann; seven great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 14 step-great-grandchildren; brother, James (Paula) Vaughan; sister, Bonnie (Russell) Burns; in-laws, Janet Vaughan, Donald (Marlene) Larson, Betty (Robert) Hinrichs, and Jean (Chris) Ramos; special cousins, Lorna (Jay)Hager and Sandy (Ron) Paskey; many loved nieces and nephews; special friends, Helen Thompson, Dean Thompson, Sandy Peterson and Jose Rojo; and Patches, her canine guardian and companion. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Wayne; her parents, Wayne Logan and Elinor (Pedley) Vaughan; brother, John Vaughan; in-laws, Willard and Bertha (Ramsfeld) Larson; and step-granddaughter, Alexis (Jeremy) Anderson.
Celebrations are being scheduled in the greater Cincinnati area at DENNIS GEORGE FUNERAL HOME, 44 S. Miami Ave., Cleeves, Ohio, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m on Saturday, Dec 22, 2018, and at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, with visitation from 12 noon until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.