DEFORST - LaVonne M. Larson, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the UW Hospital in Madison. She was born on Feb. 2, 1941, in Sparta, Wis., the daughter of Jacob and Agnes (Marx) Weiner. LaVonne married Charles Larson on Oct. 5, 1963.
LaVonne is survived by her husband, Charles; her three children, Scott (Karen) Larson, Lisa (Brian Gobrecht) Hankins and Stacey (Ryan) Sila; eight grandchildren, Jared, Kyle (Stephanie), Raeanna, Cole, Maverick, Cashton, Keaton and Sophie; one great-granddaughter, Kendra; siblings, Paul (Mary) Weiner and Gloria (John) Habhegger; sister-in-law, Sharon Weiner; brother-in-law, George Hilby; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Leroy and Jerome Weiner; and a sister, Joanne Hilby.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, with Fr. Vincent Brewer presiding. A visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in LaVonne’s name to the UW Carbone Cancer Center. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
