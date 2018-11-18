Try 1 month for 99¢

BLANCHARDVILLE - Larry Larson, age 82, of Blanchardville, died on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at BLANCHARD HALL, 206 S. Main St., Blanchardville. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the BLANCHARDVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 101 N. Main St., Blanchardville. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery in Blanchardville. A funeral lunch and fellowship will follow at Blanchard Hall.

The Saether Funeral Home in Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralhome.com.

