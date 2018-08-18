SPRING GREEN—Kaaren R. Larson, age 76, of Spring Green, passed away on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at the Greenway Manor Nursing Home in Spring Green. She was born on Nov. 16, 1941, the daughter of Lawrence and Alice (Wilkinson) Larson of Spring Green. Kaaren graduated from the UW-Madison in 1963, and started her teaching career in the Richland Center School, continued at Nicolet School in Glendale, Wis., and then River Valley High School in 1977 as the Home Economics teacher. During that time, she secured a master’s degree in Administration. At River Valley she was also the Cheerleading Advisor and Athletic Director before becoming Principal for several years.
Kaaren was a member of the Spring Green Community Church and the Retired Teachers Association. An avid musician, she was an early organizer of the Spring Green Community Band. She loved watching her great-nieces and nephews in all manner of events; she was a warm and loving presence in their lives. Kaaren was an avid Badgers fan with season tickets since 1961, attending three Rose Bowls and two Final Fours. Badgers games will be quieter without her.
Survivors include her brother, Don (Gloria) Larson of Baraboo; two nephews and a niece, Scott (Rachel) Larson of Baraboo, Lisa (Greg) Deyak of St. Paul, Minn. and Steve (Nyree) Larson of Baraboo; seven great-nieces and nephews, Noah, Gabriel and Luna Larson; Julia and Joseph Deyak; and Amaya and Sophina Larson. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the SPRING GREEN COMMUNITY CHURCH. The Rev. Kendall Harger will officiate, with burial in the Spring Green Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
The family extends their thanks to the staff at Greenway Manor and Dr. Timmerman for their care and love. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.