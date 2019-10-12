MADISON - John David Larson died at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge, in Madison, Wis. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. John was born on July 6, 1941, to Lawrence and Ann (Furseth) Larson. He distinguished himself through a lifetime career of service to his community and country.
John earned three degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison: a BBA in Accounting in 1964, a law degree in 1965, and an MBA in Accounting in 1966. After earning his MBA, John went on active duty with the U.S. Army as a judge advocate in Okinawa, where he served until 1969. Thereafter, he served as a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard as Deputy Commander of the State Area Command, and retired with the rank of brigadier general.
John joined Madison-based National Guardian Life Insurance Company in 1969. He rose steadily through a series of leadership positions, ultimately becoming its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman in 1974. In 2019, the Board of Directors of National Guardian Life established the John D. Larson Scholarship from the University of Wisconsin School of Business.
John honored the Company and his family by his remarkable personal and professional commitment to the Madison community. He was active with the Dane County Chapter of the American Red Cross, serving on its board of directors for several years. United Way of Dane County benefitted from his leadership including serving as its President and Campaign Chairman. Other organizations he served included Madison Downtown Rotary, The Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, the Dane County Public Affairs Council, Wisconsin Business Alumni Board of Directors, and the Madison Drum and Bugle Corps Foundation. In 1991, he received the President’s Award for Outstanding Service and Dedication to the Wisconsin National Guard Association, and, in 1996 was presented the Distinguished Business Alumnus Award by the UW-School of Business.
In his “spare time” John took pleasure in watching sports of any kind. Feeling especially at home in the outdoors, he loved the changing seasons and the deer, duck and pheasant hunting opportunities and the stories those activities provided.
John is survived by his wife, Sherri Kliczak; and his two children, Eric (Shae) Larson and Karen (Robert) Davis; grandchildren, Rachel and Abernathy; stepson, Cris (Missy) Kliczak; and step grandchildren, Broderick (Brianna Larson) Davis, Mitchell Davis, Kendall Kliczak and Calvin Kliczak. John was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Immediately following the service, light refreshments will be served. The family will hold a private interment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in John’s name may be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, 5900 Monona Drive, Suite 407, Monona, WI. 53716, United Way of Dane County Foundation, 2059 Atwood Avenue, Madison WI, 53704 or a charity of your choice.
John’s family also sends heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of Oakwood Village and the Rehabilitation Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.