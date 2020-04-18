× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

MC FARLAND - Dorothy B. Larson, age 99, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in McFarland. She was born in Cottage Grove on Oct. 16, 1920, the daughter of August and Pauline Freund. Dorothy graduated from Madison East High School. On Nov. 10, 1942, she married Ervin Larson. Dorothy worked at Bulk Transport, Larson Self Service Station, and McFarland High School for many years. She was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cottage Grove Road VFW Post 7591 Auxiliary, and the McFarland American Legion Post 534 Auxiliary. Dorothy enjoyed playing cards, dancing, and baking.

She is survived by her son, Dick (Ginger) Larson; granddaughter, Dawn (Gale) Schelbourn; three great-grandchildren, Jessica, Julia, and Jason Schelbourn; and many extended relatives. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two sisters, Marie Dahlan and Ruth Wagner.

Memorial services will be held at Hope Lutheran Church with date and time to be announced. Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, 3702 County Road AB, McFarland, Wis. 53558. Please share your memories of Dorothy at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service 5801 Highway 51, McFarland (608) 838-0655

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.