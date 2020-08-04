Larson, Donald Thomas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE - Donald Thomas Larson was born on July 30, 1930, to Carl and Gunda (Olson) Larson, the youngest of five children and the only boy. He lived his entire life on the family farm. As a lifelong Cubs fan, he enjoyed baseball and played Home Talent for Utica in center field. He was Gramps at boot camp after being drafted at the age of 26 into the Navy and served on a supply and rescue ship in the Pacific Ocean. He never did learn how to swim. He said it was the only way he got off the farm, and got to see the Philippines, Japan, and Australia. He often told his kids he walked to school in the snow year-round, uphill both ways. He loved to play Euchre any time - and he could make a lone hand out of a 9, 10 and Queen.

Always a smile, quick to tease - ask any waitress or nurse who met him. He met Barbara Nelson at Edwards Park where they continued to attend weekly dances. They were married on Feb. 6, 1960. Together they farmed, danced, played cards, and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

If you saw one of them, you saw them together. They raised three children on the farm, instilling the work ethic he learned from his Norwegian immigrant parents.