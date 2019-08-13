Larson, Curtis E.

STOUGHTON - Curtis E. Larson, age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 20, 1923, the son of Bennie and Clara (Alme) Larson. Curt graduated from Stoughton High School in 1941. He entered the U.S. Army in February 1943. Curt served his Basic Training at Camp Robert California and was sent overseas to the South Pacific without ever taking a furlough. While overseas, he was at New Caledonia, Guadalcanal, Vella La Vella, New Zealand, the Philippines (Leyon) and Japan. While in Leyon Curt was wounded and received the Purple Heart. After two and a half years overseas, he returned to the states via the Panama Canal and landed in New York. After the war, Curt worked at Rainfair, Amundsons Pavilion on Lake Kegonsa, then Jay an Ess Soda Grill, Quams electric and the U.S. Post Office. He spent 32 years working for the post office and retired in 1984. In 1949, Curt married Lorraine “Lolly” Lyon. He is survived by his three daughters, Kristi (Mike) Huston, Sue (Gary) Petkovsek, and Sally (Steve) Knickmeier; five grandchildren, Scott (Edna) Huston, Bryan (Stacey) Huston, Brad (Sara) Knickmeier, Kelly (Darren Dempsey) Brietzman, Michael (Amber Axtman) Petkovsek; nine great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Jack Lyon. Curt was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lolly; two brothers, LaVerne and Paul; and sister, Dolores Daacon. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton. Graveside services, with full Military honors, will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. A special thank you to the staff of Agrace, and to Amber Axtman for her exceptional care of Curt. Please share your memories of Curt at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
