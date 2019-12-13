Larson, Clayton L.

EAU CLAIRE - Clayton L. Larson, age 87, died Nov. 28, 2019 at Orchard Hills Assisted Living. Clayton graduated in 1950 from Eau Claire High School, where he met the love of his life, Ruth Ritland. The two were married for 64 years and had six children. In 1966, they settled in Madison, where he was a buyer for Rennebohm Drug Stores for 13 years and later owned The Focal Point gift shop in Westgate Mall. In retirement, Clayton and Ruth followed a long-held dream and for 20 years, spent summers at their cottage on Long Lake near Sarona, Wis., visited by a steady stream of children and grandchildren, and escaped the cold each winter in Tucson, Ariz. In Madison, Clayton was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Midvale Lutheran Church. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. Clayton is remembered fondly for his sense of humor and total dedication to wife and family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, who died in 2014. He is survived by his brother, Les; six children, David (Lynne), Steven (Elaine), Sharon Best (Fred), Diane Pollock (Dean), Sandy (Nick Minutillo), and Janet Cuddy; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. The family thanks the staff of Orchard Hills for their thoughtful care over the past several years, and Mayo Hospice staff for their care during his final hours. A celebration of Clayton’s life will be held near Long Lake in summer 2020.