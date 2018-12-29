MADISON - Charles M. Larson, age 75, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at home. He was born on Dec. 27, 1943, in Madison, the son of Virgil and Myrtle (Hatlem) Larson. Charles was extraordinarily proud of his Norwegian heritage.
He is survived by his brother, John (Virginia) Larson; his guardian of many years, Tom Veek; and his nieces, nephews, and cousins. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Terry, Judy and Karen.
Per family's wishes, a private burial will be held at Norway Grove Cemetery. A special thanks to the staff at Options in Community Living, Inc. for taking such great care of Charles.