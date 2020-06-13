Larson, Barbara Ann

COTTAGE GROVE—Barbara Larson, age 78, passed away at home Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Barbara is survived by her husband Wilmer “Bill” and four children, Allen (Amy) Larson, Robin (Jeff) Schultz, Ken Larson, and Kathy (Ron) Schwoerer; and six grandchildren, Emily and Sarah Larson, Jake and Joe Schultz, and Rylee and Dayne Schwoerer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
