Larson, Barbara A.

MADISON - Barbara A. Larson, 83, of Madison, Wis., died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Monroe Clinic Hospice Home, in Monroe, Wis. She was a resident of Attic Angel in Middleton, Wis. Barbara suffered a recent stroke that led to her death.

Barbara A. Larson was born Aug. 28, 1936, in Chicago, Ill., daughter of Kenneth and Esther Moraw. She attended primary and secondary school in and around Chicago. She went on to attend Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill. It is there that she met her husband to be, Gerald L. Larson, of Rockford, Ill. The two were wed in Chicago in September of 1956.

Barbara became a mother in March of 1958, with the birth of her first of four children, LeAnn. Todd, Dawn and Kurt arrived at various intervals up until 1968. Though Barbara did not graduate from Augustana, she did earn her undergraduate degree from Edgewood College in Madison in 1977.

Barbara and Gerald moved from Illinois to Washington, D.C., and then on to Texas and California, before settling in Madison in the early 1960s. After obtaining her degree, Barbara taught as a substitute teacher in the Madison area for a number of years, in addition to raising her four children. When her children were mostly grown, Barbara joined the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Waisman Center as a Project Administrator in the School of Social Work.