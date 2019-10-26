SUN PRAIRIE - Roger Alan Larsen, 69 of the Town of Sun Prairie, passed Sunday, Oct. 20 after a short battle with cancer. Born May 31, 1950 in Mendota, Ill. to John and Shirley Freitag Larsen, Roger graduated from Mendota High School in 1968. He worked 27 years for Amtrak in Chicago and Columbus, Wis. In 1985, he met former State Representative John Manske of Milton, and they became life partners. Roger enjoyed travel, especially to Hawaii, trips by train, music, dining out, Belvedere vodka martinis, wonderful dog companions, dancing, gambling trips to Las Vegas for slot tournaments and shows, progressive politics, and dedicated true friends. Roger was predeceased by his parents, John and Shirley Larsen of Mendota, Ill. and New Glarus. He is survived by his life partner, John Manske; brothers and sisters-in-law, Vic and Bunny Petko Larsen of Calif., and John and Cora Burley Larsen of Flossmoor, Ill; numerous nieces and nephews, and long-time special friends, Dawn Juby of Kingman, Ariz., Diane D'andrea of Chicago, Nona Hill of Westport, Wis. John White of Clearwater, Fla., and Ron Scherer of Antioch, Ill. Roger will return to Hawaii at a later date. "Never can say goodbye, boy!” You were a class act!
In keeping with Roger’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Roger’s name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.