POYNETTE / DENMARK - Leon John Larsen, age 73, of Denmark and formerly of Poynette, passed away peacefully at home, in the early hours of Jan. 22, 2019, after his long-fought battle with Multiple Sclerosis that lasted nearly 30 years. 

Leon's visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 435 Wisconsin Ave., Denmark. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., with Pastor Andrew Zoerb officiating, military honors will follow. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family; online condolences can be made at www.cotterfuneralhome.com

