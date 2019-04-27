MADISON / QUEEN CREEK, Ariz.—Larry W. Larsen, 73, of Queen Creek, Ariz., passed away peacefully April 15, 2019, at home surrounded by his family, after his battle with cancer. He was born in Estherville, Iowa on July 3, 1945, to Lora Noreen (Renee) Olson and Kenneth Eugene Larsen. He graduated from Madison East High in 1963. He proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard for eight years, and was a police officer for the Stoughton Police Dept. He then worked a variety of positions within the trucking industry, retiring as a truck driver.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Sandra (Wolfe) Larsen; his two children, son, Craig (Lou) Larsen, and daughter, Karie (Ezzard) McKinney; his three sisters, Coleen (Duane) Wood, Sandra (Greg) Smith and Cheryl (Timothy) Bortz; his six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Larry is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Paula; and his brother, Steve.
A special thank you to the nurses and CNA Ally from Hospice of the Valley. In Larry’s honor, there will be a celebration of life on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the VFW POST 8483, 5737 County Road CV, Madison Wis.