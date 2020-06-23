Larsen, Howard James

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASHLAND — Howard James Larsen, age 95 of Ashland, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Northern Lights Nursing Home in Washburn, Wis. He was born in Duluth, Minn. on Jan. 21, 1925, to James and Mary (Dollahan) Larsen, the first born to parents of six children. Howard was a man of great faith, a Bible student and teacher, a constant reader, bird watcher, and model railroader. He was independent, conservative, generous and had a great sense of humor.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Howard graduated Superior Central High School in June of 1942 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. He achieved a rank of Machinist Mate First Class. He married Loretta Murray in San Diego, Calif. and was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1945. Howard was a member of Elks Lodge #137, the American Dairy Science Association, the Bayfield Heritage Association, American Legion Post 90 and the Wisconsin Alumni Association. Howard also served on the board of Western Wisconsin Inspirational Broadcasting in Hallie, WI for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby; Son, Phillip (Mary); Daughter, Dianne (Jerome); Sisters, Mary Lou Reid and Joanne Schultz; Brother, James; Five granddaughters and ten great grandchildren.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Loretta; brother Roger; sister Ruth.