MCFARLAND - Ethan William James Larsen, age 19, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born in Apple Valley, MN on October 1, 2000, the son of Zach and Dawn Larsen. Ethan graduated Summa Cum Laude from McFarland High School in 2019, where he was the Co-Captain of the State Runner Up boys soccer team and enjoyed playing on the ultimate frisbee team. He was a proud member of the National Honor Society. Ethan was in his freshman year at UW-Madison studying Environmental Engineering and was a proud member of Tau Kappa Epsilon “TKE” fraternity. He enjoyed outdoor activities, fishing and skiing. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, camping and playing backyard games and night games. There are not enough words to express what an exceptional young man Ethan was. He was the best brother and loved his siblings. We could not have asked for a better son. Ethan’s light touched those who surrounded him. He will be deeply missed and is lovingly survived by his parents; siblings, Danie Jo, Drew Ann, Avery, and Cole; grandparents, Jo Ann Spurley, Eric and Nancy Larsen, Eileen Koch and Rudy Wrzesinske; aunts and uncles, Erlend (Jamie) Larsen, Alexander (Iris) Larsen, Dan (Jody) Koch and DeLynn (Troy) Sjodin; cousins, Ally, Brody, Jack, Connor, Jacob, Malik and Ben; and numerous friends. Ethan was preceded in death by his grandpa, Frank Koch; and uncle, Denny “Buddy” Koch. A memorial gathering will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., today, Monday, March 9, 2020, at Cress Funeral Home in McFarland. A celebration of Ethan’s life will be held from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM, with a time of sharing starting at 1:00 PM, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Memorial Union Great Hall, 800 Langdon Street, Madison. A special thank you to family and friends, the community of McFarland, UW-Madison, and the TKE Fraternity, for your love and support. Please share your memories of Ethan at: www.CressFuneralService.com.