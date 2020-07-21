Larscheid, George L.

MADISON — George L. Larscheid, 100, of Madison, entered in the fullness of life on July 16, 2020. George was born on Jan. 1, 1920, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Francis and Mary (White) Larscheid.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Genevieve (Jen or Jenny); sons, George Larscheid Jr., and Paul Larscheid; brothers, Phillip, Francis, Rupert, and Joseph; and sisters, Helen Bernauer, Martha Mueller, Gertrude Mass, Mary, and Anne Wilder.

He is survived by daughter-in-law, Mary Larscheid of Middleton; and grandson, Jeffrey Larscheid of Waunakee.

Services were held privately at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, with private interment held at Resurrection Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at both All Saints Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice Care for the wonderful care they provided to George.

