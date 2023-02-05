March 20, 1940 – Feb. 1, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE — Larry Seitz passed away on February 1, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg surrounded by his family after a brief illness. Larry was born in La Crosse, Wis., on March 20, 1940, to John and Anita (Pitcher) Seitz. He attended La Crosse schools and was a 1958 graduate of La Crosse Central High School. He served in the U.S. Army for six months and in the Army Reserves for three years.

He met his future wife, Sue, in La Crosse and they were married on May 3, 1963, in Caledonia, Minn. They began their married life in La Crosse and moved to Sun Prairie in 1972. Larry worked for Trane Co., Dairy Equipment Co. and Springs Window Fashions and retired in 2000. He and Sue enjoyed many happy years of retirement with winters in Florida and Arizona before Sue’s death from Alzheimer’s Disease in 2019. Larry struggled greatly with the loss of his wife and was ready to be with her again.

Larry was a lifelong golf lover and was happy to share a shot-by-shot review of his round with anyone who would listen — always lamenting his too frequent three putts. He was a great storyteller and enjoyed telling his grandchildren about all the fun he had as a teenager and certainly had some crazy stories. Just when you thought you’d heard them all, he’d surprise you with a new one. He was a hard worker but always ready for some fun (and a beer!) at the end of the day.

Larry is survived by daughters: Heidi (Bruce) Hutler of Deforest, and Jennifer (Ian) Jolley of Eau Claire; grandchildren: Emily (Jake) Anderson and Erin Hutler, and Owen and Will Jolley; brother, Ron (Jean) Seitz; sister, Trudy (Tom) Kennedy; sister-in-law, Jackie Mihalovic; sister-in-law, Doris Bohage; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sue; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Jim Heberlein; brother-in-law, Charles Bohage; and Sue’s parents, Charles (Delores) Bohage and Verna Bohage.

A visitation will be held at Cress Funeral & Cremation Services, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, Wis., on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a short service beginning at 11 a.m. A light luncheon will follow in the Community Room at Cress.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Tee of South Central Wisconsin (firstteescw.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

