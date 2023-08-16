VERONA—Larry L. Cox, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. He was born on May 8, 1948, to Bennie and Norma Jean (Campbell) Cox in the township of Henrietta in Richland County, Wisconsin. Larry married Karen Ziegler on January 24, 1970, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waunakee.

Larry attended Excelsior Country School in Reedsburg, Morehead Country School in Belleville, Oregon Schools, and Belleville High School. After Vietnam he owned and operated Colonial Bakery in Madison for forty-two years. During that time, Larry went on many fishing trips, hunting trips and snowmobiling trips. He was a stickler for completing jobs with perfection. Larry enjoyed the hunting property in Vermont Township with family. Because he was a fish-aholic, Cable Wisconsin was a special place for him. A provider that tirelessly worked to ensure that he left his family and friends cared for in his own way.

Larry is survived by his wife; daughters, Denise Cox-Holpin, Paula (Andy) Thompson, Jenny (Mark) Randall; son, Richard Cox; special son, Leon (Pam) Holpin; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and one on the way. Also survived by his siblings, David (Jane) Cox, Donna Starks, Barb Ace, Mary Lou (Marv) Maier and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his infant son, Paul Cox; his parents; parents-in-law Mary Ellen and Syl Acker and Vincent Ziegler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main Street, Verona, WI. A Celebration of Larry’s life will be held from 3:00 P.M to 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Dahmen’s at Hawks Landing, 88 Hawks Landing Circle, Verona, WI and again from 10:00 A.M until the time of Mass at church.

