Larry Dean Haskins, age 76, of Baraboo

Not one to sit still, an avid philanthropist, and always the social butterfly, Dean was quick to befriend nearly everyone in Teller, and the surrounding counties. He was committed to supporting his community, helping the little guy succeed, always rooting for the underdog, which clears up why he was a lifelong Packers fan.

Dean was a full-time sheriff’s reserve deputy with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office. (Why get paid to be in harm’s way?) He was a part of the Woodland Park Ambulance Service, Search and Rescue, Boy Scout Troop 25, HAM radio clubs and fifty million other things. It really would be easier to list what he was not involved in. As if that weren’t enough, at age 45, Dean decided to become an RN. After working at local hospitals, Dean decided limited communities were in higher need of his services, so he travelled the state to work in smaller hospitals where he was needed.

After Dean retired, he expanded his volunteer efforts beyond Teller County. He assisted with Hurricane Katrina efforts, Hayman Fire efforts, and still found time to make every person he talked to feel like they were the most important person in the world. He never met a stranger, never said no to an adventure, and never missed an opportunity to tell a joke.