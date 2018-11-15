MADISON / EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. - Paul James Larrousse died Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at St. Peter’s University Hospital, in New Brunswick. He was 64 years old.
Born in Queens, N.Y., he grew up in East Brunswick. He resided in Madison, Wis., before returning to East Brunswick 17 years ago.
Paul was the executive director of NTI at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, where he worked for 17 years. Prior to this, he served as general manager of Madison Metro for 14 years. Paul was an avid traveler visiting all 50 states, six continents and countless countries.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Larrousse, in 2016. Surviving are his two daughters, Aimee Larrousse of Edgewater Park, N.J., and Nicole Marie Larrousse of Madison, Wis.; his mother, Florence Larrousse of East Brunswick; two brothers, Mark Larrousse of Sterling, Mass., and Peter Larrousse of Winter Haven, Fla.; and a niece, Mary Larrousse and her husband, Steven Haapaoja, of North Easton, Mass.
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ. Cremation will be private. For condolences please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.