PARDEEVILLE—Clarice E. LaReau, age 79, of Pardeeville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society-Lodi, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 17, 1939, in Lodi, the daughter of the late Bert and Sadie (Gleiter) Spalding. Clarice married Paul J. LaReau on Dec. 19, 1964. Clarice was preceded in death by her husband on Feb. 5, 2017.
Clarice taught elementary school students for over 30 years, retiring with the Poynette School District as a second grade teacher at the Arlington Elementary School. Following her retirement, she and Paul created LaReau’s World of Miniature Buildings in Pardeeville, enjoying the delight of the people who came to appreciate their “communities.” Clarice also loved making ceramics and sharing them with family and friend.
Clarice is survived by her sister, Darlene (Jim) Mark; sister-in-law, Rosemary Opsal, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette, at 11 a.m., on Friday Dec. 21, 2018, with the Rev. Ryan Rouse presiding. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be held at Wyocena Village Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Clarice’s name.
Bryan and Kari (LaReau) Bjorge would like to extend special gratefulness to: Dr. Podein of Sauk Prairie Healthcare-Lodi, the staff at Agrace, Lodi Good Samaritan for the care and support they provided Aunt Clarice during her final journey home, to be with Uncle Paul for their 54th Anniversary, and to be with her loved ones for the glorious Christmas season, as this was their favorite time of the year. Bryan and Kari would also like to thank all the in-home caregivers who provided care for Aunt Clarice and Uncle Paul over the years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
