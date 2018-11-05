POYNETTE—Robert A. “Captain” Lardie of Poynette, Wis. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at The Rivers North View Gardens in Portage.
He was born on Dec. 26, 1928, in Ferndale, Mich., the son of Roland Laverne and Florence Sophia Lardie. Bob was raised in Traverse City, Mich., graduating from Traverse City High School. His journey first took him to Fort Ord, Calif., honing his cooking skills as a U.S. Army Officer’s mess chief. Following his discharge, he ran his own cafe while also playing semi-pro basketball and racing cars. His love for sports led him to broadcast school in hopes of becoming a sports broadcaster. But fate took him on to Tiffin, Ohio as a DJ and Sox Hop jock in the late 50s and early 60s. His next stop was Sheboygan, Wis., as the morning man on two local stations while also doing remote broadcasts from Road America. The highlight of his career came with the movie “Winning.” His voice is that of the track announcer. While filming, he had the joy to trout fish with Robert Wagner. He met his wife, Patti, in a Farm Progress Booth interview, and they both found themselves in Madison, Wis., in 1975 with new job assignments.
He was united in marriage to Patricia Bennett Nov. 6, 1976, in Madison, Wis. Bob joined the sales staff of the original WMAD, while continuing to do remote broadcasts from Road America and for “TV Lenny.” In 1979, he changed gears and took the sales managers job with Royle Publishing in Sun Prairie, Wis. While on staff, he handled advertising sales for the Green Bay Packers report as well as the then “Sun Prairie Star Countryman.” He became a Lake Wisconsin fixture, enjoying Packers and Badgers games, cruising in his ‘33 Dodge, being pushed in his pink Crosley and participating in the Lake Wisconsin Pool league camaraderie. Bob will be remembered for his pontoon adventures on the “Patti Wagon,” “soup,” laughter, and “it’s five o’clock somewhere.”
Bob is survived by his wife Patti; children, Bennett (Kim) Lardie, Sandie (Keith) Litchfield, Robert (Gayle) Lardie, Anna Lardie, and Alan (Vicki) Lardie with families encompassing 30 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; special step-daughters, Marissa (Kel) Gurfield and Chrisanne Michels Kenny; and “true to the end” friend, Dale Martinson. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley and brother, Roland “Sonny.”
A Celebration of Life will take place on Dec. 16, 2018, at 12 noon at HOOKER’S RESORT in Poynette. Bob will be laid to rest in Traverse City, Mich. this spring. A memorial fund has been set up in Bob’s name that will be used to enhance the lives of fellow residents.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thanks to the staff of The Rivers North View Gardens for their dedicated years of care.