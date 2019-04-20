MADISON / POYNETTE - Gregory James Lanzendorf, age 62, passed away Wednesday April 3, 2019, with his family by his side. Greg was born March 16, 1957, in Portage to William and Ann (Gabbei) Lanzendorf. He spent the first few years of his life growing up in Leeds, with his three brothers, just down the road from the family farm. In 1967, the family moved to Madison, where he spent most of his life before moving to Poynette in 2017.
On Sept. 6, 1980, Greg married Tammy Rogers; they were blessed with two children, Stefanie and Tony Lanzendorf. Greg worked in the family business for many years. Like his dad, he was known to make a darn good Bloody Mary and prepare the most delicious Prime Rib.
Greg started working for Webcrafters Inc. on March 8, 1988, as a press operator, where he spent 32 years before retiring due to his illness. He was very proud to work for the Frautschi family; he gained some very good friends while working.
Greg had a couple hobbies, Budweiser and Budweiser. He also collected anything related to Budweiser. Greg enjoyed watching Nascar and most any sporting event. He was a fan of the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. Greg enjoyed having his family at the house for Sunday dinner. Like his Dad, Greg was a Ford man, and loved his cars!
Greg is survived by his former wife, Tammy Rogers; and his children, Stefanie (Greg Mayr) and Tony. He is further survived by his mother, Ann Lanzendorf; his three brothers, Randy, Mike and Brad, and their children; his cousins, Curt, Krista, Richard and Jeff; in addition, his god parents, Bob and Edna Schutz; also his uncle, Chuck; Debbie and Kelly Elliott; Jody and Mike Spahn, and children; his good friends, Jeff Stone and Jim Lawler. He was preceded in death by his father, William "Barney" Lanzendorf; uncle, Louie; his cousin, Cheryl; aunts, Miriam and Beverly; and grandparents, Herbert and Marie Gabbei, and Arthur and Gladys Lanzendorf.
The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for the care they gave Greg during his illness. The family would also like to thank Jeff Stone, Jim Lawler and Boomer and Tracy Ripp for their visits. Special thanks to Jeff and Gwen Stone for putting on one hell of a birthday party for Greg!
At Greg's request there will be no service, there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Beloved father, son, brother and friend! We'll miss you dad!