VERMILLION, S.D.—Robert LeRoy Lansing passed away at his home under hospice care on April 18, 2019, in Vermillion, S.D. He was 94. Robert was born Feb. 28, 1925, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of Edna (Bonness) Lansing and Floyd Elliot Lansing.
Robert lived in Madison, Wis. from 1927 until 1989, except for his time of service as a sonar man in the United States Navy during World War II, and a period of four years when he lived in Eau Claire, Wis. Bob was employed by American Family Insurance for 35 years in the Claims Department, primarily as a claims examiner. Upon retirement, he moved with his wife, Lucille, to Tucson, Ariz. from 1989-2008, and then to Vermillion, S.D. from 2008-2019.
Bob graduated from East High in Madison in 1942, and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1949. He married Lucille (Bryant) on June 18, 1949. They had two children, Louise (Lansing) Quevillon and Brian Robert Lansing (deceased, 2014). Robert was a member of the American Legion in Tucson as well as the VFW and BPOE 2532 there. Bob was a descendant of the early settlers of Madison’s East Side, including his great-great-grandfather, Robert Lansing.
Bob was an avid sports fan, particularly Wisconsin teams, Badgers, Packers and Brewers. Also, he loved nature. Bob enjoyed growing houseplants, tending his garden, and birdwatching, as well as celebrating all living creatures.
He is survived by his wife Lucille Lansing; his daughter, Louise Quevillon; son-in-law, Randal Quevillon; grandsons Joshua and Paul, all of Vermillion, S.D.; his granddaughter, Heather Quevillon, Buffalo, Minn.; and his sister, Phyllis (Lansing) Brace, Yountville, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Brian Lansing.
No services will be held. A visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the HANSEN FUNERAL HOME in Vermillion, S.D. Memorials for Robert (and his son, Brian) can be sent to Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704.