Lanphear, Marjorie R.

MONONA - Marjorie R. Lanphear, age 90, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

She was born on Dec. 6, 1929, the daughter of Hubert and Edna (Meyer) Arentz. Marjorie graduated from Sparta High School in 1948. Marjorie worked for over 25 years as an administrative assistant for State Legislatures, retiring in the early 1990s. She was an excellent cook and was especially known for her delicious pies.

Marjorie is survived by two sons, Michael (Ellen) Smith and Jeff "Buck" (Kathy Heller) Smith; and daughter-in-law, Debra McConnell. She was preceded in death by her son, David Smith; parents; and four husbands, James E. Smith, Ken Clayton, Alfred Gabower and Wayne Lanphear.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at ST. STEPHEN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona, with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Elisa Brandt presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Brook Gardens, Lake Mills, for all of their wonderful care and support given to Marjorie over the last couple of years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

