SPARTA - Mrs. Laverne G. Lankey (née Springer) died peacefully at Bridgepath at the Morrow Home, in Sparta, on Sept. 20, 2018, at the age of 90.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, 11 a.m., at ST. PAUL EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah, Wis. Pastor Curt Backhaus will officiate. Burial will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., at SONNENBURG FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah, and at the church on Thursday 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Laverne's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran School, Onalaska Luther High School, Tomah Hospice, or Morrow Memorial Home.