MADISON - Linda Lee Langlois, 62, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, surrounded by her daughter, Shaina, and her good friends Ruth Belshaw and Jenny Perkins. She was born on January 9, 1957, in Madison, the daughter of Frederick R. and Eldrie (Berry) Langlois. She was the youngest of their six children.
Following graduation from East High School in 1975, Linda was immediately hired by the State of Wisconsin when she was just 17. She worked in the 1 West Wilson State Office Building for the next 40 years, last of all for the Department of Health, Vital Records, and she retired at the age of 57.
Linda loved caring for a variety of pets through the years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and mega shopping! Her greatest joy was spending time with her daughter Shaina. Linda and Shaina enjoyed their music, going out to the movies, and visiting local restaurants.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Shaina; her brother, Fred Langlois; her brother, Dan (Patty D.) Langlois; and her sister, Malvina Langlois; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Joseph; and a sister, Loretta.
Linda’s family would like to thank SSM Hospice Care; and Linda’s best friends, Ruth Belshaw and Jenny Perkins, for their extraordinary and constant care.
Please join us in a celebration of Linda’s life on Saturday, July 13, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., in the Rose community room at 5781 Chapel Valley Road in Fitchburg.