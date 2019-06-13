Langlois, Larry J.

JANESVILLE—Larry J. Langlois, Sr., age 66, died at home June 6, 2019 in Janesville as a result of a cardiac event. He was born December 1, 1952 in Appleton, Wis. Shortly after graduating from Xavier High School, he moved to Madison where he met his wife, Cindy Roof of Madison; they married on July 21, 1984.
Larry was very proud of his children and the nine grandchildren they gave him. A bit of a nostalgic, his favorite pastime was watching old-time television shows and keeping busy on his computer.
He is survived by their three children, Jeffery Langlois (fiancé Karissa Keith) of Madison; daughter, Janice Langlois Urgiles; and Larry Langlois, Jr. (fiancée Kaila Phillips) of Janesville. He is further survived by his grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces; and five brothers and sisters, Karl (Jeannine) Langlois (The Villages, Fla); Katherine (Dennis) Dorn of Middleton; Jean (Donald) Hayes; James (Mary) Langlois; and Lynn (Thomas) Mack, all of Appleton.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife Cindy in February 2012. He was preceded in death by his parents Karl and Annette (Plank) Langlois.
Per Larry’s request, a small private service will be held later.
SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Janesville, is assisting the family.