MEMPHIS, TENN.—Grant Robert Langer passed away on August 17, 2019, at the age of 23. He was born in Madison, Wisc., on October 24, 1995, to Lance and Amy Langer. From his earliest days, he wanted to be a firefighter, just like his dad. He began at a young age by joining the Fitchburg Fire Rescue Explorer program. He completed internships with Mount Horeb, Fitchburg, and Fitch-Rona. He graduated from the Madison College Fire Academy in 2016. In September 2017, he landed his dream job with the Memphis Fire Department as a Firefighter/Paramedic. During his short tenure, he saved two people from burning buildings, brought 6 new lives into the world, and positively impacted hundreds of lives of the community and Memphis brotherhood. He was a true hero. Not once did he waver from his calling to serve others. Grant was assigned to Memphis truck 8, station 17. The Summer Ave Circus, he cherished his spot riding under the watchful eye of T8 Chauffeur “Pig”. All the gang at 17s watched out and over Grant, where he was known to produce an isolated shower, an occasional “flouring,” or surprise the boys with an unsuspecting firecracker. Kevin “Pig” and Belinda Jarrell served as his southern parents, and he was their northern son. It was his sense of humor, infectious laugh and welcoming smile that drew people to him. He was confident, with a hint of arrogance, and it worked for him. He was always up to the task of helping others; if you needed anything done, Grant was your go-to guy. Grant was known to throw his camping gear on the back of his Harley and ride until he found the perfect spot to spend the night. He rode alone and with friends, but his best rides were with his special friend, Kristina. Grant is survived by his parents, Lance (Allison) Langer; Amy (Jerry) Davis; and siblings, Jordan Langer, Parker and Taylor Davis; grandmothers, Ann “Nana” Myers and Linda Lair; aunts, Linda Langer (David Goldbin) and Laura Langer, Carrie (Shannon) Riley, and Uncle Tom (Tina) Jackson and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Mary and R.C. Flesch; grandfathers, C. Robert Jackson and J. Gordon “Bumpy” Myers; paternal grandparents, Robert (Bob) and Rose Langer; grandparents, Gene and Ann Davis. Visitation on Thursday, August 29, from 6 p.m.—9 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti, 533 Flad Avenue, Madison. There will be a visitation at 10:00 a.m. prior to a funeral mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, with a Memphis barbecue and open house to follow at Fitchburg Fire Station No. 1, 5791 Lacy Road, Fitchburg. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Grant’s name. Donations can also be made in his name to the Wisconsin Burn Survivors Camp Program, 321 East Main Street, Suite 200, Madison, WI 53703, or the Fire Museum of Memphis, 118 Adams Ave., Memphis, TN 38103.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Ken Hur, the effervescent, wavy-haired lawyer who introduced legal advertising to Madison airwaves and enjoyed poking the vested tummy of his staid barrister brethren, died Dec. 30 at the state Veterans Home in King.