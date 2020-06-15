Lange, Robert F.

Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MARSHALL - Robert F. Lange, age 87, of Marshall, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. A full obituary appeared in the Sunday edition. A public visitation will be held at MARSHALL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 318 William St., Marshall, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.