Lange, Robert F.

MARSHALL - Robert F. Lange, age 87, of Marshall, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. A full obituary appeared in the Sunday edition. A public visitation will be held at MARSHALL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 318 William St., Marshall, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

