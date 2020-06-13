Lange, Robert F.

MARSHALL - Robert F. Lange, age 87, of Marshall, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born on Dec. 4, 1932, in Marshall, Wis., the son of Ben and Margaret (Knapton) Lange. Robert graduated from Marshall High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He married Beverly Buehler on Feb. 12, 1955.
Family and friends were very important to Dad. He loved Mom dearly and worked very hard to take care of her as they enjoyed their 65+ years together. He also took care to ensure her future as she struggles with her illness.
Dad was very proud of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments and he made sure to let them know.
Dad loved the good times he had with his friends: his Marshall buddies, his golfing groups, his work relationships and all the friends he and mom made in their winters at Tucson Estates. He was an avid Wisconsin Badgers football fan. He and Mom looked forward to and greatly enjoyed football Saturdays and Bowl games.
Dad was a man who had to stay busy. He enjoyed his years working on the farm and his 35 years with GTE. Even after retiring, he worked a part-time job and was always working around the house or fixing something for somebody.
Dad was active in many organizations, but was especially proud of becoming a Jester in the Shriners. He was very proud of his service in the Korean War (but did not really talk about it until later in life) and his membership in the American Legion and participation in their Honor Guard. Dad was also a founding member of the Marshall Lions Club.
Dad wanted to be remembered as he remembered his parents. Good people who were fair and honest, and he certainly accomplished that goal.
Robert is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, Dennis (Carol Johnson-Lange) Lange, Dwayne (Gigi) Lange, David (Lois Herfel) Lange and Debra Lange; siblings, Mary Ann (Henry) Veith and Darrell (Carol) Lange; six grandchildren, Evan Lange, Jordan Lange, Amber Sheff, Hannah Lange, Casey (Michael) Wehrli and Leah Herfel; three great-grandchildren, Molly Foster, Clara Wehrli and Andrew Wehrli; and sister-in-law, Gwen Buehler. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Gerald Lange and David Lange.
A visitation for Robert will be held at MARSHALL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 318 William St., Marshall, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Forty people will be allowed in the building at one time. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. A private funeral service will be held at the church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020. A public burial will be held at Medina Cemetery in Marshall following the private family service. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later, more appropriate date.
Memorials may be gifted in Robert's name to Agrace HospiceCare, the Marshall American Legion (279 American Legion Circle, Marshall, Wis., 53559) or The Shriners Hospitals (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org).
