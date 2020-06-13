Lange, Robert F.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MARSHALL - Robert F. Lange, age 87, of Marshall, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born on Dec. 4, 1932, in Marshall, Wis., the son of Ben and Margaret (Knapton) Lange. Robert graduated from Marshall High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He married Beverly Buehler on Feb. 12, 1955.

Family and friends were very important to Dad. He loved Mom dearly and worked very hard to take care of her as they enjoyed their 65+ years together. He also took care to ensure her future as she struggles with her illness.

Dad was very proud of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments and he made sure to let them know.

Dad loved the good times he had with his friends: his Marshall buddies, his golfing groups, his work relationships and all the friends he and mom made in their winters at Tucson Estates. He was an avid Wisconsin Badgers football fan. He and Mom looked forward to and greatly enjoyed football Saturdays and Bowl games.

Dad was a man who had to stay busy. He enjoyed his years working on the farm and his 35 years with GTE. Even after retiring, he worked a part-time job and was always working around the house or fixing something for somebody.