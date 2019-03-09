MADISON - Robert A. "Bob" Lange, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Sebring Assisted Living. He was born on Dec. 4, 1926, to Herbal and Elsie (Carnahan) Lange in Beloit.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which is where he met his future wife. Bob was united in marriage to Jo Ann Bieberstein in Madison on June 9, 1951. His career with J. C. Penney's took him to many cities throughout the Midwest. Bob was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. He was a kind, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle to his family.
Bob is survived by his children, Dan (Susie) Lange of St. Charles, Mo., Gary (Susan) Lange of Cedarburg and Sherry (Dave) Ulrey of Marquette, Mich.; his grandchildren, Karin Lange, Stephen (Kelsey) Lange, Erin Ulrey and Alyssa Ulrey; and one great-grandchild, Bexley Lange. He was preceded in death by his wife; his daughter, Patricia; and his brother, Ron.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at BETHANY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name can be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711, or Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.