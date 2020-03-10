Lange, Jeanette "Jenny" R.

SUN PRAIRIE - Jeanette “Jenny” R. Lange, age 68, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Jenny dedicated over 25 years at Department of Public Instruction as a consultant for early childhood education. She was a longtime member also of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie.

Jenny is survived by her husband, Randy; daughter, Katie (Luke) Voss; and grandsons, Adam, Jake, and Sean. She is further survived by her siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. Jenny was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Gladys (Fehling) Neuberger; and her sister.

Visitation will be from 9:00 – 11: 00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 300 Broadway Drive, Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590 with a memorial service to begin at 11:00 am.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Caring Made Easy for all their love and compassion for Jenny while in their care.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 1310 Emerald Terrace Sun Prairie, WI 53590 608-837-9054 Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com

