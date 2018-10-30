COLUMBUS—Hyacinth A. “Hy” Lange, age 97 died on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at COLUMBUS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, the Rev. Kimberly Brumm will officiate. Interment will be held in Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.
A special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care. Memorials may be made to Home Again Assisted Living, Columbus Community Hospital Foundation or the Columbus United Methodist Church.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus, (920) 623-5850