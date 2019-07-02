CROSS PLAINS / BLACK EARTH - Christina M. Lange, age 98, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Heartland Village in Black Earth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with Father Thomas Kelley presiding. Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held at church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Tuesday. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Cross Plains

Funeral & Cremation Care

2421 Church St.

(608) 798-3141

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Lange, Christina M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.