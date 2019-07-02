CROSS PLAINS / BLACK EARTH - Christina M. Lange, age 98, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Heartland Village in Black Earth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with Father Thomas Kelley presiding. Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held at church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Tuesday. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Cross Plains
Funeral & Cremation Care
2421 Church St.
(608) 798-3141