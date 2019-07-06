Lange, Christina M.

CROSS PLAINS / BLACK EARTH - Christina M. Lange, age 98, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Heartland Country Village in Black Earth. She was born on Nov. 28, 1920, in Madison, the daughter of John and Christina (Ubersetzig) Boehnen. Christina was the youngest of 14 children and grew up on the Boehnen family farm in Cross Plains. She married Carl Lange on Oct. 27, 1942.
Christina loved dancing and parties, playing cards and going to the casino. She was a wonderful cook who had many amazing recipes. Her fudge and cookies at Christmas time were always looked forward to and were the star of the holiday season, and soups and potato salad were her forte.
Christina is survived by her five children, Dan (Rosemary) Lange, Kathy (John) O’Connell, Russ (Janie) Lange, Nancy (Kent) Schneider and Steve Lange; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; six sisters; and seven brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with Father Thomas Kelley presiding. Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held at church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Tuesday.
Thank you to the staff at Heartland Country Village and Agrace for your kind and compassionate care.