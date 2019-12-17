Lane, Richard “Rick” “Rich"

STOUGHTON - Richard “Rick” ”Rich” Lane passed away peacefully at Agrace on Dec. 12, 2019. Born May 12, 1950, to John (Jack) and Nancy (Mulcrevy) Lane, in San Francisco. Rick is survived by wife, Linda; daughters, Jenna (Jeff McHugh), and Emily (Craig) Engstrom; and granddaughter, Reegan Viola McHugh. He is further survived by his brother, Greg (Suzanne) Lane; and in-laws, Ron Potts, Mary Sue Lobenstein (John Sellen), Tom (Theresa) Lobenstein, and Judi (Matt) Radish; as well as nieces and nephews, Vanessa Potts, Cameron Lane, Jake and Aaron Radish, and Andrew and Erika Lobenstein; along with his parents. Rick was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Potts; nephew, Tim Potts; along with parents-in-law, Bob and Viola Lobenstein.

In addition to his love and devotion to his family and friends, Rick relished fishing – whether in Canada with his daughter or fishing with his wife, his favorite place was at the helm of his fishing boat with his pole in the water. Rick also enjoyed many years of golf with family and friends and took great pleasure when he succeeded in taking home the “Loby” trophy at the annual family Father’s Day golf event. Rick loved his time up-north at the cabin sitting on the porch with friends, his dog and a cold beer, or spending time with his granddaughter. One of Rick’s favorite fishing spots was Lake Chetac, where the annual family vacation was spent together on his boat and around the campfire.