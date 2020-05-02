Landwehr, Peter J.

MADISON - Peter J. Landwehr, age 74, passed away after a courageous battle with MDS, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Agrace Hospice. He was born on Jan. 10, 1946, in Alameda, Calif., the son of Waldmar and Jessie (Sutcliffe) Landwehr. Peter was raised in Madison and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1968 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He met the love of his life, Jean Walsh, and the two were married in 1966. Peter worked for Kraft Oscar Mayer for 30 years as a Senior Project Engineer, retiring in 1999. Peter followed his dream to split his retirement in Madison and Naples, Florida where he loved to golf. He had a great passion for the sport and would often golf with his OGG (Old Guys Golf) from Oscar Mayer’s. He enjoyed playing men’s MSOL Bridge. Peter was an enthusiastic traveler. He and Jean enjoyed traveling both around the United States and Internationally.