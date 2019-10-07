MIDDLETON—Christopher O. Landsverk, 45, of Middleton, died tragically after a brief illness on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born Oct. 14, 1973 in Portage, Wis. to Owen and Jill (Jurgerson) Landsverk.
He graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1992. He was a union concrete finisher currently working for Findorff on a variety of Madison area projects. He worked in the construction trades for most of his adult life, setting examples of fine workmanship and encouraging his co-workers to become the best at their craft. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed snowboarding, golf, and watching Badgers, Packers, and Steelers football. Chris had a smile that would light up a room and warm any person’s heart and he was always willing to help others when the need arose.
Chris is survived by his parents; his children, Treyten Landsverk and Riley Mason; the love of his life, Emily Anderson; her daughters Hope and Ellie; his sister, Jennifer Wagner (Chad Smith) and her children, Kaleb and Kennedy Wagner; grandmother, Joann Landsverk; uncles, John, Jim (Kim), Jerry (Christi) and Peter Jurgerson; Eric (Linda) and Gary (Lisa) Landsverk; aunts, Holly (Donald) Bach and Amy Landsverk; his dog, Finley; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Erling Landsverk, Wallace and Arlene Jurgerson; aunt Jan Jurgerson; uncle, Joel Jurgerson, and cousin, Justin Landsverk.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 12 at 2 p.m. at the Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at UW Hospital for their thoughtful and caring attention to his needs. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. GRASSE FUNERAL SERVICE in Pardeeville is serving the family.
