Landphier, Wyatt Allen

NORTH FREEDOM — Wyatt Allen Landphier, age 2½, of North Freedom passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Wyatt was born on July 17, 2017, in Prairie du Sac, the son of Thomas A. and Gabrielle Landphier.

In addition to his parents, Wyatt is survived by a brother, Reid, of North Freedom; grandfather, Thomas Landphier; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Baldwin Funeral Services, Baraboo, with the Rev. Mark Detter officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Baldwin Funeral Services 520 East St., Baraboo, WI. 53913 (608) 356-4656

