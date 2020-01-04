Landphier, Generose "Jean" D.

MARSHALL - Generose "Jean" D. Landphier, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at University Hospital in Madison surrounded by her family. She was born on April 5, 1934 in Columbus and was the daughter of Alexander and Viola (Miller) Moreth. She married Phillip Landphier on June 18, 1955 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She was an owner and operator for over 40 years of Phillip Landphier and Sons Trucking.

She is survived by her children, Douglas (Cheryl) of Rio, Robert (Deborah) of DeForest, Carol (Larry) Beal of Waterloo, Lisa (Dan) Bahr of Columbus; 10 grandchildren, Doug Jr., (Angie), Eric, April (Bill Marr) Landphier, Dan and Scott (Sarah) Landphier, Erin (Chris) Karn, Amber (Dustin) Benesch, John (Emma) Letlebo, Tyler Letlebo, Jacob (Abigail Steers) Letlebo; 16 great grandchildren; sister Marie Lerum of Deforest and a lifelong friend, Janiece Newton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Phillip in 2006; grandson Keith Ward; and a brother Alex "Sonny" Moreth Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in East Bristol with Father Vince Brewer presiding. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Tuesday. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400 newcomerfh.com

