BOOTJACK, Mich. - Anthony Peter Landini, age 68, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was born on July 8, 1950, in Wayne, Mich., the son of the late Paul and Maude (Moretto) Landini. Anthony (Pete) was a graduate of Romulus High School, Michigan Technological University (civil engineering degree) and UW-Madison.
Anthony was a civil/structural engineer designing bridges for the state of Wisconsin. He enjoyed refurbishing houses, driving and repairing his tractors, trucks, and many other big boy "toys!" His special joy was drinking a beer on the end of the dock and watching the sunsets in Bootjack, Mich.
Surviving are his brothers, Paul (Ann) Landini of Barbeau, Mich., Joe (JoAnn) Landini of Barbeau, and Jim (Ella) Landini of Manchester, Mich.; sisters, Kay (Larry ) Kepner of Harbor Springs, Mich., Lucy (Mike) Hubert of Lake Linden, Mary (Chuck) Peters of Fair Haven, Mich., and Veronica (Carl) Williquette of Green Bay; uncle, Peter Moretto of Englewood, Fla., cousin, Mary Moretto of Bath, Mich.; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, cousins and friends.
A Catholic Burial Mass and celebration of life will be held in May 2019. Ryan Funeral Home, Calumet, Mich., is serving the family.